Twitter Provides New Checklist for Small Business Saturday Promotions

Published Nov. 17, 2021
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Are you ready for the final shopping push as we head into the end of the year?

A key date for many is Small Business Saturday, the day after the Black Friday sales in the US (11/27), which is where SMBs get the focus, highlighting ways to support local businesses and discover more niche offerings and options.

Which is even more important this year. Amid the pandemic, hundreds of thousands of small businesses in the US have been forced to shutter, with the lockdowns and other restrictions impeding trade. In addition, many of those that have been able to weather the storm have only just made it through – so if ever you were looking to support SMBs, now is the time that they need it the most.

To help you make the most of your #SmallBusinessSaturday push, Twitter has published a new overview of key considerations for your tweet marketing.

You can download the full checklist here, or check out the visual below.

Twitter Small Business Saturday checklist

