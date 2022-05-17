Twitter Provides New Insights into Rising Movie Discussion in the App [Infographic]

After two years of being stuck at home, people are keen to get out into the world once again, which means that regular entertainment options are back in vogue, with movies, in particular, seeing a resurgence in interest, according to the latest Twitter insights.

As explained by Twitter:

“This year, movies have been increasingly crushing the entertainment conversation as fans continue to return to the cinema and come together for major moments. People are rushing to Twitter to dish about their favorite films, growing franchises, and new releases.”

Of course, it helps that the hugely popular Marvel superhero films continue to be churned out in quick succession. But with other releases like Avatar 2, Jurassic World Dominion, Buzz Lightyear, Minions 2, and a heap more, the movie chatter is likely set to ramp up significantly throughout the second half of the year.

That offers a range of campaign tie-in options and potential. And if you’re looking for a way to tap in, these new insights from Twitter will help, providing a broader overview of the current trends among cinema-going tweeters in the app.

You can check out Twitter’s full report here.