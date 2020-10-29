x
site logo

Twitter Provides Tips for Brands Looking to Enhance their Messaging Amid COVID-19

Author

By

Published

Oct. 29, 2020

Aside from the broader impacts of COVID-19, 2020 has provided many challenges in terms of getting your outreach messaging right, and ensuring that you remain both sensitive to the various situations, while also pushing to maximize sales for your business.

What should you be saying during a pandemic? Should you be saying anything? Will your messaging be criticized for missing the mark?

While there are many impacts, and many considerations, the fact is that for businesses that are able to continue operating, marketing remains essential, and there's a defined need for brands to keep advertising, even during the broader downturn, to lessen the expanded impacts.

To help with this, Twitter's Canada team has this week provided some simple tips to help businesses maximize their messaging amid COVID-19, in order to align with consumer expectations during the pandemic.

Here are their three tips:

1. Lead with Purpose and Positivity

One of the key elements that's grown during the pandemic is empathy, and a broader sensitivity to the impacts on general society, with people becoming increasingly aware of the challenges faced by others.

That's important to note for brands - Twitter says that businesses should consider how they can align with purpose-driven pushes to help strengthen their brand presence and contribute to positive change.

Twitter tips COVID-19

How can your brand help, either directly or via contributions to relevant causes, and how does that align with your campaigns? There are various ways which you could consider, which can help to elevate your marketing efforts.

2. Lead with Something New

Twitter says that brands and products that have launched during the pandemic are seeing 15% to 25% larger growth in share of voice. Which makes sense - more people are using social media more often amid the lockdowns. But Twitter notes that, while it may feel counterintuitive, people are looking for new things to engage with, and launching now could be of benefit in some cases.

That's particularly relevant for new products that can be showcased in video, with people looking for more content to consume in their free time.

Which, given there are far fewer social events on, is also more open than usual.

3. Lead by Connecting 

Lastly, Twitter notes that brands should look to tap into trends, and align with rising discussions to connect with consumers.

You've likely seen this happening more often of late. The 'How it started/How its going' meme is a good example, with brands looking to align with emerging discussion trends in order to increase connection with their audiences.

These are some simple notes which may help to better align your messaging during the pandemic. Twitter also suggests that brands look to tap into occasions - like Halloween - given the majority of engagement around such will now be occurring online, while Twitter also recommends the use of live-streaming to enhance connection.

Some quick notes that may be of benefit to your holiday approach.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Digital Strategy Social Marketing

Editors' pick

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Talkwalker on October 24, 2020

    Experts Predict Top 10 Social Media Trends for 2021 [Infographic]

    What are the key social media marketing trends to keep an eye on headed into 2021? Check out these expert predictions.

    By Meg Carpenter • Oct. 25, 2020
    • Read next
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Talkwalker on October 24, 2020

    Experts Predict Top 10 Social Media Trends for 2021 [Infographic]

    What are the key social media marketing trends to keep an eye on headed into 2021? Check out these expert predictions.

    By Meg Carpenter • Oct. 25, 2020
    • Latest in Digital Strategy
  • The Power of Branding: How to Create a Successful Brand for Your Business [Infographic]
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Oct. 29, 2020
  • Facebook Continues to Add Users, Posts Strong Revenue Result in Q3
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Oct. 29, 2020
  • Twitter Provides Tips for Brands Looking to Enhance their Messaging Amid COVID-19
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Oct. 29, 2020
    • © 2020 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.