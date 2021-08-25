x
Twitter Publishes New Twitter Ads Checklist to Help Guide Your Approach

Published Aug. 25, 2021
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Looking to ensure you’ve covered all bases with your Twitter ad campaign approach?

Today, Twitter has published a new one-page checklist of all the key considerations for effective tweet ad campaigns, including hashtag notes, media attachment tips and targeting pointers.

The checklist is an extension of Twitter’s recently published Agency Playbook, a 41-page guide that covers all aspects of Twitter marketing. And while the notes are aimed at agency staffers specifically, the checklist does cover all the key info that you need to build effective tweet ad campaigns.

You can download Twitter’s full Agency Playbook here, or check out the list below.

Twitter ads checklist

