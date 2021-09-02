x
Twitter Shares Insights into Rising Topic Trends Heading into Fall [Infographic]

Published Sept. 2, 2021
We’re heading into the colder months of the year in the US, with 2021 now entering its final stages.

And although COVID-19 is still wreaking havoc in many regions, and remains very much front of mind for many people, it’s clear that a level of optimism is returning, at least based on tweets, with Twitter’s latest overview of conversation trends showing that people are increasingly discussing the return to school, the return to office work and the NFL coming back for its 2021-22 season.

Among the key trends of note:

  • Overall, Tweet sentiment has reflected a more positive tone than the same period last year
  • There’s been a +76% increase in feelings of ‘joy’ in tweets
  • Twitter saw an +80% increase in Tweets related to "football anticipation", while subtopics within the football conversation are also on the rise

It’s good to see increased positivity within the tweet stream. And while as noted, we do still have some way to go in moving past the pandemic, there are clear indicators that this year’s holiday period could be a major point of celebration, which could be a key note for your digital marketing approach.

Check out Twitter’s fall insights below.

Twitter Fall conversation insights

