Twitter Shares Insights into the Rising Discussion Around the Return of the NFL [Infographic]

Oct. 26, 2020

The NFL is the latest sport to return from the COVID-19 lay-off, and this week, Twitter has shared some insights into the rising discussion and excitement around the league's return to play, as shared via tweet.

The resumption of play in professional sports leagues has been a welcome relief for fans looking for an escape from the depressing news cycle of 2020. And as you can see in these stats, fans on Twitter have clearly missed the sport - and that also, as Twitter notes, present tie-in opportunities for brands and businesses in related fields.

Does your business have an angle that relates to the NFL return? It may be worth considering - check out the conversation data from Twitter below.

Twitter NFL stats

    Can Social Media Data Predict the Winner of the 2020 US Presidential Election? A Look at the Latest Trends

    Can social media engagement data predict the outcome of the 2020 US Presidential Election? Here's what the trends suggest.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • Oct. 23, 2020
