 Skip to main content
Explore our brands An Informa TechTarget Publication
close search
site logo

X announces creator-driven ad partnership

The app launched a program designed to connect brands with original content creators, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Published May 18, 2026
By
Content and Social Media Manager
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

X wants to help advertisers tap into niche communities in the app and provide more incentives for original content creators, via a new program that will connect ad partners to the most relevant creators for their specific campaign objectives.

The Hollywood Reporter said that X is developing a new offering called Creator Connect that will facilitate brand and creator connection for campaigns.

As per THR: “The company is a bit vague on the mechanics of it, but [Creator Connect] will use tech from sister company xAI, and incorporate campaign objectives, real-time trends and audience interest.”

The process will identify the right creators based on a brand’s target audience, in order to facilitate more effective creator connections that align with the business’s goals.

This is similar to the latest updates to Meta’s Creator Marketplace tools, which provide more insight into each creator’s core audience and engagement data. That said, X is seemingly looking to power more of this process with artificial intelligence, in order to reduce the manual workload and drive better results using systematic analysis.

X told THR that the updated offering is part of its “creator era” push, in which the company wants to advance its ad tools in order to better align them with the rise of the creator economy.

X has already rolled out some incentives to promote original content, including a revised structure for its creator revenue share program, which rewards original content authors rather than re-posters. In addition, X has implemented measures to demonetize AI deepfakes that are designed purely to generate engagement.

X also wanted to implement incentives to ensure users were posting about their local regions, instead of commenting on foreign politics. However, that specific measure was quickly shot down by platform owner Elon Musk.

The app’s Creator Connect process is the next piece in the broader puzzle, that entails building more incentives for targeted, niche promotions within specific creator communities.

This could be a valuable connector, and it’s interesting to see X using a broader analysis of its engagement data to identify brand-relevant trends and discussion as a means to optimize creator partnerships. This could lead to improved results, though given the broader concerns about xAI’s business model and development, the truth will be in the testing, and in discovering the results brands actually see from this process.

But theoretically at least, AI tools should be able to provide real-time analysis of key discussion trends, and identify the key creators leading the charge. Which should then present valuable partnership opportunities within the right context.

Recommended Reading

Filed Under: X (Twitter)

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Parents say “clean” music filters aren’t protecting kids in apps
From Feed.fm
May 19, 2026
Feed.fm logo
AI Video Cut Launches Three Features to Reduce Video Production Costs for Marketing Teams
From Interpromo GmbH
May 18, 2026
Interpromo GmbH logo
Metricool’s 2026 TikTok Study Reveals 31% Drop in Video Views Amid Content Saturation
From Metricool
May 12, 2026
Metricool logo
Brand Deals Report 2026: One-Off Collaborations Still Dominate Influencer Marketing Across All…
From The Influencer Marketing Factory
May 12, 2026
The Influencer Marketing Factory logo
Editors' picks
Latest in X (Twitter)
This website is owned and operated by Informa TechTarget, a global network that informs, influences and connects the world's technology buyers and sellers.

© 2025 TechTarget, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. An Informa PLC company.
Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy | Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell