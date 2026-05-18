X announces creator-driven ad partnership

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X wants to help advertisers tap into niche communities in the app and provide more incentives for original content creators, via a new program that will connect ad partners to the most relevant creators for their specific campaign objectives.

The Hollywood Reporter said that X is developing a new offering called Creator Connect that will facilitate brand and creator connection for campaigns.

As per THR: “The company is a bit vague on the mechanics of it, but [Creator Connect] will use tech from sister company xAI, and incorporate campaign objectives, real-time trends and audience interest.”

The process will identify the right creators based on a brand’s target audience, in order to facilitate more effective creator connections that align with the business’s goals.

This is similar to the latest updates to Meta’s Creator Marketplace tools, which provide more insight into each creator’s core audience and engagement data. That said, X is seemingly looking to power more of this process with artificial intelligence, in order to reduce the manual workload and drive better results using systematic analysis.

X told THR that the updated offering is part of its “creator era” push, in which the company wants to advance its ad tools in order to better align them with the rise of the creator economy.

X has already rolled out some incentives to promote original content, including a revised structure for its creator revenue share program, which rewards original content authors rather than re-posters. In addition, X has implemented measures to demonetize AI deepfakes that are designed purely to generate engagement.

X also wanted to implement incentives to ensure users were posting about their local regions, instead of commenting on foreign politics. However, that specific measure was quickly shot down by platform owner Elon Musk.

The app’s Creator Connect process is the next piece in the broader puzzle, that entails building more incentives for targeted, niche promotions within specific creator communities.

This could be a valuable connector, and it’s interesting to see X using a broader analysis of its engagement data to identify brand-relevant trends and discussion as a means to optimize creator partnerships. This could lead to improved results, though given the broader concerns about xAI’s business model and development, the truth will be in the testing, and in discovering the results brands actually see from this process.

But theoretically at least, AI tools should be able to provide real-time analysis of key discussion trends, and identify the key creators leading the charge. Which should then present valuable partnership opportunities within the right context.