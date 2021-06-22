Twitter Shares Listing of Key Events of Note During Summer [Infographic]

With Summer now in full swing in the Northern Hemisphere, and the vaccine rollout gaining momentum in many regions, we're starting to see the light at the end of the COVID tunnel, and the inklings of normality returning to everyday life.

One example of that has been the return of crowds at live sports, and other in-person events, which has opened up new opportunities for social connection and interaction - something many of us had taken for granted. That, in turn, has sparked renewed enthusiasm for these events, and with that, many marketers are now considering their campaign and content tie-in opportunities to tap into that surge.

Which is where this listing from Twitter can help. Twitter recently published a new overview of major Summer events of note, which includes cultural events, sports and entertainment functions being held over the next few months.

Could be worth keeping handy for your planning - check out the full infographic listing below.