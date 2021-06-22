x
site logo

Twitter Shares Listing of Key Events of Note During Summer [Infographic]

Published June 22, 2021
By
Content and Social Media Manager

With Summer now in full swing in the Northern Hemisphere, and the vaccine rollout gaining momentum in many regions, we're starting to see the light at the end of the COVID tunnel, and the inklings of normality returning to everyday life.

One example of that has been the return of crowds at live sports, and other in-person events, which has opened up new opportunities for social connection and interaction - something many of us had taken for granted. That, in turn, has sparked renewed enthusiasm for these events, and with that, many marketers are now considering their campaign and content tie-in opportunities to tap into that surge.

Which is where this listing from Twitter can help. Twitter recently published a new overview of major Summer events of note, which includes cultural events, sports and entertainment functions being held over the next few months.

Could be worth keeping handy for your planning - check out the full infographic listing below.

Twitter Summer events

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Digital Strategy

Editors' pick

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Courtesy of Facebook

    Facebook Launches Live Audio Rooms and Podcast Playback In-Stream

    Facebook's been developing these new options over the past few months.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • June 21, 2021

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

    Post a Press Release

    View all | Post a press release
    Read next
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Courtesy of Facebook

    Facebook Launches Live Audio Rooms and Podcast Playback In-Stream

    Facebook's been developing these new options over the past few months.

    By Andrew Hutchinson • June 21, 2021
    • Latest in Digital Strategy
  • Pinterest Shares New Research into Emerging Trends as We Look to a Post-COVID Future
    By Andrew Hutchinson • June 22, 2021
  • Twitter Shares Listing of Key Events of Note During Summer [Infographic]
    By Andrew Hutchinson • June 22, 2021
  • Twitter Opens Up Public Applications for Ticketed Spaces and Super Follows
    By Andrew Hutchinson • June 22, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.