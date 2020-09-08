Twitter Shares New Insights into 'Back to School' Discussion Trends [Infographic]

With the 2020 school year looking unlike any other, the traditional shopping focus for the back to school period - on stationery, uniforms, etc. - has shifted, with a large number of students set to log in from home due to COVID-19.

That's opened up new opportunities for business, with students looking for entirely different products to head back to class. And while some of those shifts are obvious (laptops over schoolbooks), some are less pronounced, and may present opportunities for businesses that you may not have considered.

Twitter looks to highlight some of them in this new infographic, which lists some of the key, emerging back to school trends of note, and what they mean for marketers.

There are some interesting, and relevant pointers here, worth considering in your approach.