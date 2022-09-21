Twitter Shares New Insights into Evolving Gaming Discussion in the App [Infographic]

Gaming is arguably the most influential element in online culture, and as such, it’s a huge topic of focus on all social platforms, with Twitter being no exception.

Indeed, in the first half of 2022, Twitter says that there were 1.5 billion tweets about gaming worldwide, a 36% increase in the topic on 2021, which had already seen record levels of gaming-related activity.

If you’re looking to understand youth trends, you need to get a handle on the broader gaming chatter, and this week, Twitter has provided some new data on the evolving gaming discussion in the app, which provides more perspective on just how significant the topic is.

Over time, gaming continues to become a more influential element.

Check out these stats on the emerging Twitter gaming discussion.