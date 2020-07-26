Twitter Shares New Insights into Key Topic Trends [Infographic]

Twitter has shared some new insights into trending topics of discussion on the platform, covering discussion shifts in the month of June - which, as Twitter notes, was largely dominated by the #BlackLivesMatter protests.

"In June, important conversations took center stage. The powerful resurgence of #BlackLivesMatter, the joy of Pride Month, and the ongoing global health crisis kept Twitter fully engaged. The #Juneteenth conversation alone reached new heights, as the holiday commemorating the end of slavery took on added significance amid the fight for racial justice."

It's interesting to note how the tweet conversation is shifting. In most years, you would be able to predict the key trends based on seasonal events, but in 2020, virtually everything is up in the air, and we never seem to know what the next big topic of focus will be around the corner.

Yet, even so, it is important that the #BlackLivesMatter discussion remains a key focus moving forward - while in addition to this, Twitter also notes that people began thinking more about heading outside (based on emoji usage) and about the return of professional sports, and school.

There are some interesting pointers here - check out the infographic listing below.