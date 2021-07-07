Twitter Shares New Insights Into Rising Conversation Trends [Infographic]

With the vaccine roll-out now well underway, people are now looking forward to a return to more normal social activities, and this week, Twitter has shared some new insights into how user sentiment is shifting, and the key topics that are gaining traction among Twitter users for the Summer period.

As per Twitter:

"People on Twitter are expressing excitement about summer 2021 with positivity to spare. And unlike many of us last year, people are making plans again."

As you can see here, movies and social gatherings are back in focus, while other considerations like travel and beauty are also on the rise.

Some interesting notes, which could help to inform your Twitter strategy. Check out the infographic listing below.