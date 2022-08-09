 Skip to main content
Twitter Shares New Insights into Rising Soccer Discussion Heading into The World Cup [Infographic]

Published Aug. 9, 2022
By
Content and Social Media Manager

The 2022 FIFA World Cup begins in around 100 days, and the hype is now growing, with soccer fans  (or ‘football’, depending on where you live) getting more engaged in the latest news and discussion, as we head into the next phase of preparation for the event.

And on Twitter, that hype is set to reach new levels, with the popularity of the sport, in general, seeing increases in engagement across the board over the last few years.

Indeed, according to Twitter’s latest insights report, 53% of its active users are fans of the World Cup.

Which seems like a lot, but then again, soccer is the most popular sport in the world – and with that engagement comes opportunity for brands, in terms of tie-in promos, themed mentions, etc.

As per Twitter:

“As it’s gotten more popular, the conversation around soccer has seen tremendous growth year over year. Casual fans, diehard fans, and everyone in between are taking to Twitter to speak their mind and connect with one another. Brand mentions have grown 27% year over year, making them inextricably part of the conversations with soccer fans.

Some interesting notes – you can check out Twitter’s full summary of the growing soccer (football) conversation in the app here, or take a look at the infographic below.

Twitter World Cup discussion

