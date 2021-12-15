Twitter Shares New insights into the Evolving Dating Conversation via Tweets [Infographic]

Twitter has published a new overview of the rise in dating-related discussion via tweet, with conversations about dating up 65% versus 2019, before the pandemic.

As per Twitter:

“After more than a year of staying at home, people are pouring their hearts out on Twitter, and the message is clear: They’re craving IRL connections in the new year.”

That could present a range of opportunities, in a range of niches - from restaurants to entertainment to driving services, etc. There’s a lot of connected elements to the dating scene.

You can check out Twitter’s full overview here, or take a look at the key notes in the infographic summary below.