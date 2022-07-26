Twitter Shares New Insights into the Rise of Health and Wellness Discussion via Tweet [Infographic]

With the pandemic keeping all of us locked indoors, and serving as a key reminder of health dangers, more people are now looking to engage with wellness-related topics, as they seek out new ways to stay fit, stay healthy and make positive lifestyle changes for themselves and their family.

That trend is evident on Twitter, where wellness-related topics have seen big increases in engagement of late, according to the latest trend report from the app.

As explained by Twitter:

“Engagement within the wellness conversation is growing as people seek like-minded individuals for information and support as they improve their physical, mental, and emotional well-being. These jumps in engagement show that the wellness conversation is resonating on the timeline, so consider what you can offer to people working towards healthier habits.”

To glean some more insight on this, Twitter partnered with AdWeek to look at key tweet trends in health and wellbeing, and how the conversation is evolving via tweet.

Some of the key findings:

Wellness conversations have seen an 84% increase in impressions year-over-year

Twitter users are increasingly looking to inform and encourage one another on health-related topics

Men are now equally engaged with health topics across the timeline

You can check out Twitter’s full wellness report here, with an expanded report from AdWeek, or take a look at the infographic summary below.