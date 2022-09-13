Twitter Shares New Tips and Insights to Assist in Holiday Marketing Plans

Christmas is now only 100 days away, which means that if you don’t have your holiday marketing plan in place as yet, it’s time to get it locked away, to ensure that you’re maximizing the opportunities of the season to best effect.

And there’s a range of dates and events to plan for, as outlined by Twitter, which has launched an updated holiday planning guide to help brands map out their tweet marketing strategy.

As Twitter notes, among the key dates you need to prepare for are:

Thanksgiving (November 24th)

Black Friday (November 25th)

Small Business Saturday in the US (November 26th)

Cyber Monday (November 28th)

Giving Tuesday (November 29th)

Small Business Saturday in the UK (December 3rd)

Green Monday (December 13th)

Hanukkah (December 18th-26th)

Christmas Eve and Day (December 24th-25th)

New Year’s Eve (December 31st)

Twitter says that tweet discussion around the holidays saw a big jump last year, which presents major opportunity to tap into the related conversation this time around.

Of course, some of that increase would be attributed to the easing of COVID lockdowns last year, with many unable to celebrate Christmas with family and friends in 2020. But even so, the trends show that discussion is rising, which could present new opportunities to link into trends, and boost your promotions.

And it’s started already:

Twitter’s holiday marketing hub includes a range of trend insights like these, along with case studies, links to Twitter Marketing webinars, and more.

It could be a valuable companion in our holiday planning, while Twitter’s also provided an overview of key hashtags to consider for Christmas 2022.

“In the UK, the biggest hashtags over Christmas 2021 were #Christmas, #Win, #Giveaway, #Xmas, #Competition, #MerryChristmas, #Gift, #ChristmasIsComing – use these as guidance for the hashtags that will likely be popular again in 2022. You can also expect to see lots of #GiftIdeas, #HolidayShopping, #HappyHolidays, and #ChristmasDecor.”

So, as normal, giveaways are popular. Plan a giveaway with the right hashtags and that could be the key to getting attention, especially early in the process.

You can read more holiday insights and tips from Twitter here.