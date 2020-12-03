Twitter Shares the Top 10 Twitter Ad Campaigns of 2020 [Infographic]

After a year of rapid pivots, reduced budgets and various other limitations and restrictions, many will be relieved to see the final weeks of 2020 ticking over, as we head closer to a new dawn, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But on reflection, it is interesting to note the brands that were able to innovate successfully amid the chaos of 2020, and how they were able to do so, as a reflection of evolving community values and changing consumer behaviors, which will lead into the next stage, one way or another.

That's what makes this new report from Twitter so interesting - this week, Twitter has shared its top 10 campaigns of 2020, which includes a range of trend-connected, cause-related and pandemic-aligned promotions.

We've transferred Twitter's listing into the below infographic to provide a complete overview of their selected campaigns, but if the text is too small, you can read the original report from Twitter here.

There are some interesting notes, and overall, the listing serves as a good summary of what 2020 was all about.