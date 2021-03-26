Twitter Spaces Will Soon Been Accessible Via Desktop PCs

Twitter continues to push ahead with the evolution of its audio Spaces feature, this time with the development of Spaces for web, which will enable users to join Spaces sessions via their desktop PCs.

trying out this new work in public thing, here are some examples for the entry point to spaces on web @TwitterSpaces pic.twitter.com/g0GViDex1D — noah (@magusnn) March 26, 2021

As you can see here, the Spaces format for the web version will have more room to display the users within a Space, with a simple prompt to join the Space from their PC.

That could be a big bonus for broadcasters who are looking add a little more polish to their audio rooms. Many podcasters, for example, have professional microphones and sound recording equipment attached to their primary workstations, and while you can get better-sounding microphones for mobile devices, it'll be cheaper, and easier, for most to use the equipment that they already have on their home desktops.

That could make Spaces an even more appealing audio option - while Twitter also recently expanded the beta test group for Spaces on Android, which also looks set for a full release in the coming weeks.

These developments add further pressure to Clubhouse, which is still in test mode and still doesn't have an Android app, let alone a desktop version. Clubhouse, at last check, was sitting on around 2 million users, which represents stunning growth in a short amount of time for the app, but latest figures could suggest that interest is declining in the platform.

As Twitter builds out its challenger, and Facebook also develops its audio social tools, the incline appears to be rising, making Clubhouse's continued rise more of a slog. It could still reach the summit, of course, but the rapid development of Spaces - which is somewhat unusual for Twitter - would no doubt be a concern for the trending app.

The addition of web access could be another big tick in Spaces' favor. We'll keep you updated on any further developments.