Twitter Updates Tweet Creation Process in Ads Manager

Here's a small, but helpful update - Twitter has launched a new update for the Tweet Composer element of Ads Manager, which makes it easier to see what your Prompted Tweet will look like before you launch your campaign.

As you can see here, when you go to create a new Tweet for your ad within Ads Manager, you'll be shown this new pop-up alerting you to the changes.

The updated layout provides more room on the screen for your tweet creation, and as noted, enables you see what your tweet will look like on both desktop and mobile.

The previews updates as you change each element, while you can also now more easily duplicate your tweet, in order to tweak specific elements, by ticking the 'Create another' box at the top of the screen.

The update was spotted by social media pro Matt Navarra, who shared information about the change on Twitter. And while it's not ground-breaking, and there are other tools which replicate similar functionality, it does make building campaigns within Ads Manager easier.

The update is live now within Twitter Ads Manager on desktop.