x
site logo

Twitter Will Now Enable Advertisers to Control Who Can Reply to Their Promoted Tweets

Author

By

Published

March 9, 2021

This is... interesting.

After adding the capacity for users to limit who can reply to their tweets last August, Twitter is now extending the same to promoted tweets, so that brands can limit who is able to reply to their ads.

As you can see here, now, within the Twitter ads creation flow, you'll have the option to choose who can replay to your promoted tweet via a new dropdown menu. As with Twitter's regular conversation controls, advertisers will be able to leave it as the default, which will mean that anyone can reply, or they'll be able to select “People you follow” or “Only people you mention”, restricting who can respond.

Why might you want to limit who can respond to your promoted tweet?

The main impetus for conversation controls in regular tweets is to stop trolls from commenting, or to limit the conversation for, say, an interview or more intimate discussion. Those same reasons could theoretically apply to promoted tweets - you could avoid potential critical replies by limiting who can respond, or you could effectively promote an interview stemming from your initial promoted tweet by mentioning the interviewee and limiting who can respond.

That could be a good way to add more context to a promotion - while there will also be various other ways in which brands will be able to prompt interaction and engagement by limiting who can respond to their promotions. 

Maybe you could offer a discount to specified Twitter handles mentioned in the tweet, or you could make a special offer to anyone who's replies to the tweet - but in order to reply, they'll need to follow your handle (and you can then follow them back).

The option opens up a range of potential creative ideas, and it'll be interesting to see how brands look to utilize this capacity in their promoted tweets.

Definitely, the capability to limit replies has proven popular for regular users - Twitter says that since launch, 11 million people have applied conversation settings to 70 million conversations. 

It could well present some new opportunities. Time to get thinking.

You can read more about Twitter's audience controls for promoted tweets here.

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Digital Strategy Social Marketing Social Media Updates

Editors' pick

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Tech.co on February 27, 2021

    The 8 Best Social Media Platforms to Market Your Business in 2021 [Infographic]

    Which social platforms should you focus on in 2021? Take a look at these platform stats.

    By Mark Walker-Ford • Feb. 28, 2021

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    Evocalize Included in Facebook’s Top Provider Initiative for Real Estate
    Press Release from
    Evocalize

    Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

    Post a Press Release

    View all | Post a press release
    Read next
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from Tech.co on February 27, 2021

    The 8 Best Social Media Platforms to Market Your Business in 2021 [Infographic]

    Which social platforms should you focus on in 2021? Take a look at these platform stats.

    By Mark Walker-Ford • Feb. 28, 2021
    • Latest in Digital Strategy
  • Twitter Will Now Enable Advertisers to Control Who Can Reply to Their Promoted Tweets
    By Andrew Hutchinson • March 09, 2021
  • 88 Words and Phrases You Can Use to Convert [Infographic]
    By Mark Walker-Ford • March 08, 2021
  • How to Utilize Your Instagram Profile at Every Stage of Your Sales Funnel
    By Ann Smarty • March 08, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.