Twitter's Adding a New 'Subscribe' Button to Newsletter Creator Profiles

As its suite of creator monetization tools continues to expand, Twitter is now adding another element to help newsletter creators, with a new, prominent 'Subscribe' button on their profiles, linked back to its recently acquired Revue platform.

As you can see here, the new 'Subscribe' button, which will also showcase newsletter info, will appear below the main profile information panel, and will enable users to easily sign-up for a newsletter direct from the app. When tapped, users will also have an option to read a sample issue, or tap through to the next stage, which will then see a confirmation email sent to the account linked to your Twitter profile.

As explained by Revue:

"We want to give writers tools to turn their growing, engaged Twitter audience into newsletter subscribers. This will be available for Revue newsletters soon, so stay tuned."

As noted, it's the latest in Twitter's growing range of creator monetization tools, which is part of the platform's broader growth and revenue ambitions, as it aims to add 123 million more users over the next three years. Twitter is also working on 'Super Follow' creator subscription options, on-profile tipping and ticketed Spaces, among other new direct revenue-generation projects for users.

But the profile addition here aligns more with its new Professional Profile experiment, for which Twitter has already shared some similar-looking prototypes for additional business information on profiles.

It seems that the area below the main profile info panel will soon become a more prominent place for add-on info, with either a newsletter subscribe section, as in this new test, or additional business information of various types.

Which will be a significant shift for the platform, but as Twitter looks to expand its offerings, it'll need to incorporate new elements like this to better showcase these add-on tools, and that small section below the main profile seems like a good option for this.

Though it will also depend on how many people actually click through to your Twitter profile, as opposed to simply viewing your tweets in the main feed. You can see for yourself how many profile visits you get in your Tweet analytics (via your Twitter Ads dashboard), and you'll likely find that, by comparison to your follow count, and definitely your overall tweet impressions, it's not very many.

Which could spark a new flood of tweets asking people to check out their profile, similar to the 'link in bio' prompt on Instagram - though Twitter will also likely add a similar 'Subscribe' buttons for newsletters into your tweet options as well.

But either way, this will be a welcome addition for Revue creators, and you can expect to see more profile info additions like this on the platform in the near future.