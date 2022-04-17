 Skip to main content
Video Specs That Work Across All Channels [Infographic]

Published April 17, 2022
By
Content and Social Media Manager

Looking to improve your video ad performance?

The team from Customer Acquisition have put together a new overview of which video advertising specs perform best across TikTok, Snapchat, and Reels on both Facebook and Instagram, based on over 100k video ads that CA has run.

There are also some key tips on what’s working in terms of interactive elements, while there are also baseline parameters on what works across all these full-screen video options.

It could help to improve your video marketing approach – check out the full infographic below.

Video ad specs overview

– Andrew Hutchinson @

Read next
Latest in Content Marketing
