WeChat Statistics for 2023 That You Need to Know [Infographic]

WeChat is the most used messaging platform in China, with almost two-thirds of its 1.3 billion users base in the country.



However, the platform also sees an average of 19 million daily active users in the US, while it’s also widely used by a range of businesses for promoting their brands.

Some key WeChat statistics that stand out are:

There are 20M active WeChat official accounts that are used to promote content,

WeChat Work has about 250M users

The app is so popular and integrated into daily life in China that banned users send handwritten apologies requesting revoking of their accounts

Here’s an infographic put together by AdChina highlighting the huge popularity of the platform: