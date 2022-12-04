 Skip to main content
WeChat Statistics for 2023 That You Need to Know [Infographic]

Published Dec. 4, 2022
Content Head

WeChat is the most used messaging platform in China, with almost two-thirds of its 1.3 billion users base in the country.

However, the platform also sees an average of 19 million daily active users in the US, while it’s also widely used by a range of businesses for promoting their brands.

Some key WeChat statistics that stand out are:

Here’s an infographic put together by AdChina highlighting the huge popularity of the platform:

WeChat stats
