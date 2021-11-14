What Should You Post on Social Media? 70 Killer Content Ideas for 2022 [Infographic]

Are you trying to figure out what you should post on social media? Want a list of content ideas to share with your fans and followers?
The team from Marketing Solved share a range of content idea prompts in this infographic.
Here are a few from their list:
- Remind People Who You Are, How You Got Started
- Go Behind The Scenes
- Share a Personal Story
- Tell People What You Sell
- Share a Joke (Graphics or Text)
Check out the infographic below for more detail.
A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.