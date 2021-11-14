x
What Should You Post on Social Media? 70 Killer Content Ideas for 2022 [Infographic]

Published Nov. 14, 2021
By
Managing Director at Red Website Design

Are you trying to figure out what you should post on social media? Want a list of content ideas to share with your fans and followers?

The team from Marketing Solved share a range of content idea prompts in this infographic.

Here are a few from their list:

  • Remind People Who You Are, How You Got Started
  • Go Behind The Scenes
  • Share a Personal Story
  • Tell People What You Sell
  • Share a Joke (Graphics or Text)

Check out the infographic below for more detail.

70 Killer post ideas

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

