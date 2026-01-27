WhatsApp Adds Advanced Security Setting to Counter OS Level Attacks

WhatsApp has announced a new, more restrictive data protection option, which aims to protect users from threats hidden within shared files, a potential vector for cyber attack that still exists, even within its encrypted system.

Using Meta’s latest advances in data security, WhatsApp is rolling out a “Strict Account Settings” option that will limit how people can contact you, and reduce potential risk.

As explained by WhatsApp:

“At WhatsApp, we think you should be able to have a private conversation online, just like you would in-person. We will always defend that right to privacy for everyone, starting with default end-to-end encryption. But we also know that a few of our users – like journalists or public-facing figures – may need extreme safeguards against rare and highly-sophisticated cyber attacks.”

Primarily, WhatsApp’s new Strict Accounts Settings option will essentially block media links from people you don’t know, in order to stop potential data incursions via attachments.

The update stems from WhatsApp’s efforts to counter the “Stagefright” vulnerability, which was discovered back in 2015. Using sophisticated malware, Stagefright is able to side-step WhatsApp’s, and indeed any apps own data protections, by exploiting the media files processing stage within operating system-provided libraries.

“WhatsApp, like many other applications, allows users to share media and other types of documents. WhatsApp helps protect users by warning about dangerous attachments like APKs, yet rare and sophisticated malware could be hidden within a seemingly benign file like an image or video. These maliciously crafted files might target unpatched vulnerabilities in the operating system, libraries distributed by the operating system, or the application itself.”

So the issue here is linked back to the operating system itself, but even so, it adds a vector for potential attack within WhatsApp communication, which is why WhatsApp has sought to address this.

WhatsApp notes that this is an extremely rare vulnerability, which doesn’t pose a threat to all users. But for those who are seeking additional assurance, it’s now developed this new option, which will block attachments and media from people not in your contacts, and implement additional safeguards.

“We’ve also rolled out a programming language called Rust behind the scenes to help keep your photos, videos, and messages safe from things like spyware, so you can share and chat with confidence.”

So it’s a more advanced protection option for attachment scams, which will ensure that system vulnerabilities are not exploited through WhatsApp-linked files.

I mean, really, you shouldn’t open any attachments that you’re not sure about anytime, but WhatsApp’s looking to ensure that its users feel safe in sharing their information, and protected from such.

So you can limit this, but you will face some restrictions in sharing attachments. Maybe it’s worth it, but maybe don’t open any attachments from strangers either way.

You can enable Strict Account Settings – which is rolling out gradually over the coming weeks – by going to Settings > Privacy > Advanced.