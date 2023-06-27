WhatsApp Adds New Promotional Options to Help Brands Connect with Customers

Meta’s adding some more ad tools to WhatsApp, in order to help businesses capitalize on the rising use of messaging, and WhatsApp in particular, in more markets.

First off, Meta’s adding a new option that will enable businesses on WhatsApp to launch paid promotions on Facebook and Instagram, without needing a Facebook account.

As you can see in this example sequence, this new promotion type will include a WhatsApp CTA, which will drive potential customers back to your messaging channel.

That could be a good way to boost brand exposure, and open up a more direct line of communication via the messaging platform, which is also more likely to give you access to push notifications for any future messages.

Businesses need to respect the use of messaging in this regard, and avoid spamming potential customers (note: Meta has a limit on how many messages brands can send for this reason). But it could be a good way to establish direct contact, and keep customers updated on relevant product updates.

Along this line, Meta’s also adding some new promoted message options to connect with people who’ve previously registered interest in your business.

As per WhatsApp:

“Starting soon we’ll begin testing a new feature within the WhatsApp Business app where small businesses will have the option to send personalized messages to their customers – like appointment reminders, birthday greetings or even updates on a holiday sale – in a faster and more efficient way. Rather than having to manually send the same message to multiple customers, this new feature will give businesses the ability to send personal messages with the customer’s name and customizable call-to-action buttons to specific customer lists such as those with a select label (like “VIP customers” or “new customers”), schedule the day and time the messages are sent and then see what’s working. We’ll offer this advanced, optional type of message for a fee in the WhatsApp Business app. We’ll have more details to share in the future.”

That’ll add another way to re-engage shoppers, and the more relevant you can make these updates, based on their past interaction history, the better.

WhatsApp’s focus on privacy has seen it become a more significant connective tool for many more users, while the broader shift towards messaging, as opposed to feed posting, has also helped to boost reliance on the app. And while WhatsApp has always been big in regions like Brazil and India, it’s now also seeing significant growth in North America, which Meta says is now the platform’s fastest-growing region.

Direct connection can be a powerful tool for engaging potential customers, and as users look to shift more of their interactions to more private spaces, it’s worth considering where WhatsApp may fit into your outreach planning.