X adds two aspect ratio options for in-stream ads

X has announced new visual parameter options for X ads, adding two new aspect ratio formats.

In addition to its existing aspect ratio options, X will now offer 4:5 format and 2:3 display within posts, which will give marketers additional options for their in-stream promotions.

As these examples show, the new ratios will give advertisers more ways to display their promotions within the X feed. That could help brands create more standout promotions aligned with their established branding approach.

X said that the expanded formats will also enable advertisers to reuse their best-performing creatives from other social media platforms on X without reformatting, cropping or rebuilding assets.

As per X: “Advertisers can upload their existing ad assets directly into X Ads Manager via Media Studio, Composer, or the Campaign Form.”

X already offers four aspect ratio options, including 1:1, 16:9, 9:16 and 1.91:1.

Those offer more significant variances in display, while these new options align with the more compact formatting that’s been popularized in other apps.

It could be a helpful addition, providing more alternatives for X promotions and more ways to utilize ad assets.

And X really needs more advertisers to try out its ad options.

Reports suggest that X brought in around $2.9 billion in total revenue for 2025. That would mark a 10% year-over-year rise on its 2024 revenue result, although it’s also still well below the $4.4 billion Twitter made in 2022, which was the final year before Elon Musk took over.

X also recently reported that its subscriptions (X Premium and Grok) have reached a $1 billion annual run rate. Subtracting that element from the $2.9 billion 2025 result, it would appear that X’s ad business has declined significantly since the switch over from Twitter.

And while X has merged with xAI, which itself has now merged with SpaceX, thereby redistributing funding across the three businesses, X still, presumably, needs to become a viable business in its own right. As a result, X would likely love to get more advertisers looking its way and paying to run campaigns in the app.

Maybe, with more visual formats and options, that will simplify platform diversification and make it easier for advertisers to throw a few dollars behind X ad experiments as well.

Learn more about X’s ad formats and dimensions here.