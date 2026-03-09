X shares data on women’s usage trends

Listen to the article 2 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

X shared new insight into how women are using the app and how X is helping to connect women around key cultural discussions and events.

In honor of International Women’s Day on March 8, X provided data notes on trends including the topics women are most engaged in, demographic splits and key leaders of women’s discussion.

Beginning with trends, X shared an overview of the main topics that women users dominate, with “Pop culture and Leisure” leading the discussion focus.

That’s a pretty broad umbrella, though X also said that women users also lead the way on discussions around TV shows and music trends.

X also provided a demographic split for women users, with millennials dominating the discussion.

The company also highlighted an evolving interest in women’s sports, which have seen a big rise in interest of late.

There may be an obvious reason for that.

X said that discussion of the 2026 WNBA All-Star game saw a 33% increase in impressions versus the 2025 game, while Alyssa Liu’s recent gold medal-winning performance at the 2026 Winter Olympics drove a big spike in overall Winter Olympics discussion.

The latter may be a key driver behind the broader sports discussion spike, but either way, these insights could help to guide advertiser decisions as to where to market and who to reach.

But then again, the effectiveness of X ads has also been questioned, even by X owner Elon Musk himself.

Musk ran a poll over the weekend which asked X users whether they’ve ever purchased anything based on an X ad. The result was that 88% of respondents indicated that they had not, which is not a great endorsement of X’s ad potential.

But even so, X does have reach to hundreds of millions of people, and these insights on key topics among women users could help to guide outreach planning.