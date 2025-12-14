 Skip to main content
X Launches New Lock Screen Widgets for iOS Devices

Published Dec. 14, 2025
X has launched a new set of widgets on iOS, which will enable you to add custom X feeds and notifications, which update in real-time, directly on your home screen.

X widgets

As you can see in these examples, X’s new widgets will enable you to view top news stories, add links and shortcuts (including Grok), and see other notifications on both your home or lock screen.

Which will give you another way to keep up to date with the latest news as it happens, and as it flows through X’s circuits in real time.

And traditionally, Twitter/X has been a valuable source of up-to-the-minute information. X’s place as an essential news source has lessened somewhat in recent times, due to Elon Musk’s various changes in approach at the app. But even so, X is still one of the most popular sources for news content, with millions of people turning to the app for the latest every day.

And when major events are in progress, X is able to provide key insights into the latest happenings, making it an important news tool.

As such, these new widgets could be valuable additions, in keeping you informed in your niche.

To be clear, Twitter had offered various widgets in the past, but this new variation is designed to better align with the latest X approach.

