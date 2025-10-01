 Skip to main content
X Adds Option to Sort Post Likes

Published Oct. 1, 2025
Content and Social Media Manager

X has added a new option that will enable you to sort your post likes, so that you can more easily see who’s engaging with your posts, based on mutual follows, account size, and/or recency.

As you can see in this example, in the latest version of the X app, you can now go to “View Activity” at the bottom right of the expanded post display, then tap on the “Liked by” listing to see who’s liked your post. Within that, you can then select the new up/down arrow icon at the top right of screen to sort your post like display by “Top” or “Recent.”

X head of product Nikita Bier says that likes from people who you follow will be displayed at the top of the “Top” listing, followed by “big accounts,” so you can get a sense of the more influential users who are interacting with your updates.

It could be a handy option to ensure that you don’t miss out on opportunities to engage with influential users, especially if you have a post that goes viral, and gets a heap of likes. Because sorting through all of them, after you surpass a thousand likes or so, gets pretty difficult, so having an easy way to both acknowledge mutual connections, and engage with big accounts, could be of benefit.

Bier says that this is the latest of a series of smaller updates that he’s initiating as X, addressing key bugs and issues that have bothered users for years.

Bier, who’s been in X’s head of product role for around 3 months, brings a wealth of experience in building popular apps, so he has a good understanding of effective UI, and how to create features that will help to drive engagement.

X is hoping to use that to refine and improve its systems, and already, Bier has made various tweaks and updates to the X UI.

And while that may not help to address the broader shift away from X, as Threads continues to gain traction as a competitor, maybe, that will help X retain its established core user base.

Filed Under: X (Twitter)

