X Adds New Creator Studio Hub on Mobile

This could be a handy one for creators, with X adding a new “Creator Studio” hub in the left-hand menu of the app, which provides a one-stop shop for X’s various creator tools and options.

As you can see in this example, X’s new Creator Studio tab includes quick access to info on:

Revenue Sharing – Whether your account is currently eligible for X’s revenue sharing program, and if it is, how much estimated revenue you’ve earned in the current payment period

Subscriptions – Whether your account is eligible to activate subscriptions, and info on your current status

Analytics – A quick link to X’s various performance insights for your account, including impression data, follower growth, etc.

Payment Settings – Check and update your payment info to ensure you’re able to get payments for your X content

Contact Support – Premium subscribers can send a message to X’s dedicated account support team for assistance

There’s also a link to learn more about Creator Studio, which sends you to a Help Center article about content monetization.

To be clear, all of this was already available in the desktop version of the app, but X has now made it easily accessible in the mobile app as well, so creators can get more insight on the go.

And in addition to these more common elements, X has also added a new “Inspiration” tab, within which you can check out the top-performing posts in the app, in order to get more ideas for your own content approach.

As you can see in this example, the tab will showcase the best performing posts on X globally, over the last day, week or month, which will provide more context as to what X users are engaging with, and could give you some additional inspiration for your own posts.

Maybe. I mean, most of the time, these are going to be posts from celebrities, who already have massive followings, which is why they’re seeing so much engagement. If you post what they do, it’s not going to resonate as much, so while this is an interesting addition, essentially bringing X’s revamped “Global Trending” display into the creator dashboard, it may not add a heap of value. At least not without a lot of digging.

But it’s an interesting idea, and maybe, X will be able to come up with a better formula at some stage to make this a more valuable, viable inspiration tool, that might help you locate the best posts based on creative approaches and trends (like over-performing content from smaller accounts).

Either way, it’s another consideration for creators, who can now access a lot more of this info in the mobile app.