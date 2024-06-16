X Pitches Advertisers on the Potential of Big 3 Tie-In Campaigns

The new season of The Big 3 basketball competition has begun, and X has secured exclusive hosting rights, which it’s now pitching to advertisers as a valuable opportunity.

And with WNBA chatter in the app up by more than 500% year-over-year, there could be potential for related promotions in the app, with over 25 Big 3 games airing live on the platform.

As per X:

“Now in its seventh season, the BIG3 has attracted a large following, with larger summer viewership compared to other major sports leagues including the WNBA, NHL, and MLS. During the 2022-2023 season, the BIG3 averaged 515,000 live viewers per game on CBS. In-person attendance broke BIG3 records with an average of 15,000 attendees per week. This engaged audience combines with the BIG3’s unique ruleset to provide a one-of-a-kind chance for advertisers who want to reach the BIG3’s growing audience.”

Look, I don’t know how valuable The Big 3 actually is as a tie-in event for brands, showcasing retired NBA players lumbering around the half court. Don’t get me wrong, some of them are unique athletes, and there’s clearly a level of nostalgic value to seeing these players compete one more time.

But it’s not at the same level of the NBA, and its audience won’t have the same resonance, in a promotional sense.

But even so, half a million people tuning in last season is significant, and during the NBA offseason, without alternative basketball options, it may be a valuable consideration.

I’m not sure it does a heap for X’s broader pitch as a video-first platform, but it’s another step, which may be worth taking note of.