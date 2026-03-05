 Skip to main content
Explore our brands An Informa TechTarget Publication
close search
site logo

X gets rid of its popular night mode in-app setting

Published March 5, 2026
By
Content and Social Media Manager
This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback.

Here’s a quick, but potentially relevant update for X users.

This week, some X users have noted that the "night mode” option has been removed from the app settings as of the latest update, and is seemingly no longer available to users.

Twitter originally added its night mode option (which is more commonly known as "dark mode" in other apps) in 2016. The feature provided a way to protect users from the impacts of blue light exposure, while also giving the app a cool new look, which made it a popular option.

But now, the night mode setting is gone.

X night mode change

So what gives?

As explained by Nikita Bier, X’s head of product, in an X post on March 5, X has updated its app to align with user device preferences, which are set at the device level in phone settings. So if a user has dark mode switched on in their device settings, the X app will also switch to dark/night mode whenever dark mode is active, however, there’s no longer a control for it within the X app itself.

Bier said the app-level control for night mode “made no sense” and created issues throughout the app.

Some users expressed frustration at losing a level of control over their X experience, but Bier said other social apps, including TikTok and YouTube, have also taken this approach to dark mode.

So now, there's one less control option for your X app display, and some users will be annoyed to lose that alternate variation, with the only option to get it back being to change every app to dark mode instead.

But Bier says that this is a systematic improvement, which will help the X team improve the app’s overall user experience.

Filed Under: X (Twitter)

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Seedance 2.0 Launch Marks New Era in AI Video Production
From Seedance2ai.online
February 13, 2026
The Influencer Marketing Factory Releases 2026 Creator Economy Report Highlighting Revenue Gro…
From The Influencer Marketing Factory
February 24, 2026
The Influencer Marketing Factory logo

Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

Get started

Editors' picks
Latest in X (Twitter)
This website is owned and operated by Informa TechTarget, a global network that informs, influences and connects the world's technology buyers and sellers.

© 2025 TechTarget, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. An Informa PLC company.
Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy | Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell