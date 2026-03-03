X usage declined in the EU in the second half of 2025

Listen to the article 3 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

With X touting record-high usage figures earlier in the week, it’s interesting to note that according to the platform’s latest EU disclosure data, X usage actually dipped in the EU in the second half of 2025.

As part of X’s reporting obligations due to the Digital Services Act, X needs to report on its usage, moderation activity, and moderation staffing at regular intervals, which can be audited by EU authorities.

So while X doesn’t have to publish full user counts, as it’s no longer a publicly listed company, it is required to share accurate usage info for the EU region. And according to its latest report, covering the second half of 2025, X usage dipped slightly in the most recent reporting period.

X had actually seen an uptick in usage in the first half of 2025, reporting just over 76 million active EU users. But that dropped by 11 million in the last six months of the year, equivalent to an almost 15% decline, with X registering 64.8 million users in the region.

Which is a significant dip, though it is also largely in line with X’s overall usage trends, with the numbers rising and dropping with each report.

But the larger point of note here is that X usage is not growing, despite the company’s repeated claims that it’s been setting new usage records, as well as new highs in user engagement.

At the same time, this is EU-only data, and it could be that X is seeing different engagement trends in other regions. It’s hard to know, because X doesn’t share full usage insights. However, if these trends hold in other regions, that would suggest that X isn’t gaining traction as a major platform, and has continued to decline since the switch over from Twitter back in 2023.

That said, X’s user base has grown significantly compared to Twitter’s user counts.

In July 2022, months before Elon Musk purchased the platform, Twitter reported having 238 million total monetizable daily active users. In May 2024, Elon Musk claimed that X had reached 300 million daily actives, while in February, Musk claimed that X actually had a billion users overall, based on the logic that “the number of people who have the X app installed is well over a billion,” Musk said.

Which is not how any platform measures its user counts, other than LinkedIn. X has also previously reported having 500 million to 600 million monthly active users.

So X has, at least anecdotally, grown its audience under Elon Musk’s management. Meanwhile, Musk continues to claim that X is seeing record highs in usage whenever a major news event occurs.

So maybe, overall, X usage is still high, but based on the only auditable data available, it looks like X has lost relevance in the EU, though it’s not a definitive trend as yet.

Also, X’s moderation staffing levels for the EU have also continued to decline, dropping from 2,294 moderation staff in November 2023, to 1,059 as of this latest report. So there’s also that.