X Is Testing a New Way To Handle Links in Posts

X is looking to update the way it handles links in posts, in order to incentivize more topical discussion, and provide more opportunities for publishers in the app.

Last week, X head of product Nikita Bier previewed an update to the way that X handles links in posts last week, in order to “ensure that all content on the platform has equal visibility on timeline.”

Following up on this, Bier has confirmed that X is now testing out a new in-app browser to display links when clicked within the app.

As you can see in this example, the new in-app browser will open links within X itself, so that users are no longer being referred off to other platforms (which Elon hates). Instead, they’ll be able to view the link within X itself, which will also maintain the X engagement options along the bottom of the display.

Which is a key point. As explained by Bier:

“For creators, a common complaint is that posts with links tend to get lower reach. This is because the web browser covers the post and people forget to Like or Reply, so X doesn't get a clear signal whether the content is any good. To help get better signal, posts will now collapse to the bottom of the page so people can react while you're reading.”

So now, X will ideally be able to maximize its engagement data from link posts, without losing that insight to other platforms, or losing users to external links.

Which, at least in theory, should mean that X could stop penalizing links, which would be a welcome change for publishers, given that link posts on X get virtually no reach in the app.

Though it also seems that Bier and Elon may not be entirely on the same page with this update.

In response to a user question about Bier’s link comments last week, Elon said that xAI is building the X algorithm, not Bier, and that will dictate the reach of posts.

“Posting a link with almost no description will get weak distribution, but posting a link with an interesting description/image will get distribution.”

So, in theory at least, if you share a link within a post in which you also include a good description and an image/video, you won’t get a link penalty.

Bier has somewhat backed this up in his announcement of the new test:

“As always, remember: the post should stand alone as great content so write a solid caption.”

So not a full reversion to optimal reach for link posts, but based on Bier’s approach, this could see X give posts with links more reach once again, which could be welcome news for publishers.

Which Bier is also touting:

“If you’re a writer or journalist who left X in the last couple years, coming back could be the biggest arbitrage opportunity of your career.”

I mean, probably not, as X usage is declining over time. But if X does remove penalties for link posts, and ensure that publishers can gain referral links, then it could be a more appealing opportunity once again, especially considering traffic losses due to Google’s AI summaries.

Depending on how this is applied, it could help X get more attention. But again, it does seem that Bier and Musk are not fully aligned on the best way forward here.