 Skip to main content
close search
site logo

X Tests Watch History Tab

Published Dec. 18, 2025
By
Content and Social Media Manager

X is working on a new watch history feature, which would make it easier to find that one video you saw that one time, but now you can’t remember the details of, nor who posted it.

X watch history

As you can see in this screenshot, shared by X’s Head of Product Nikita Bier, X is experimenting with a new “Seen” tab option, which would track all of the videos that you’ve watched in the app.

It’s not clear at this stage whether this will be a full log of every post that you’ve viewed, nor how far it will go back. But like similar history tools in other apps, the idea is that this will make it easy to get back to posts that have lodged in your memory, but not enough to recall the detail.

You might also have noticed a new presentation or user replies in this screenshot, with bubble icons highlighting people you follow who’ve replied to a post in-stream. That could add another engagement-driving element, by prompting users to check out what they’re friends are saying about a post.

These additions to X’s UI are still in testing, with Bier exploring more ways to keep people scrolling and posting in the app.

Though, as has become the norm with X, it generally doesn’t make big announcements about such when they are actually released. X’s team moves quickly from testing to shipping of new features and changes, and lets users discover them over time.

And some of those have been effective, while others…

Just recently, X updated its ranking for the “Following” feed, which now ensures that you’ll see the most relevant posts for you, based on your past actions in the app.

So you’re no longer seeing your Following feed in chronological order, while X also now defaults users into its algorithmically-defined “For You” tab.

So you can’t set the Following feed as your default, and you won’t see any display in reverse chronological order, unless you manually switch over to such each time that you log in.

These two updates are significant, because they enable X to get more engagement from users by keeping them scrolling in the For You feed, which it can populate with a broader range of content, as opposed to the user-defined Following stream.

Though the end result here is difficult to measure from the outside.

I can say with some confidence that X’s AI-defined For You feed has improved over time, ensuring more relevant posts are being displayed to each user each time that they log in. But at the same, the Following feed is now worse, because it’s harder to keep up with the latest posts from profiles that you’ve chosen to follow.

In the end, X would prefer you use its Grok-powered For You feed either way, but it’s impossible to predict what the long-term impacts of these changes will be, especially without access to any internal metrics.

X’s updates to its other functions are smaller, but align with that same push, to get people spending more time in the app, and coming back more often.

Will that work?

I don’t really see X growing in any significant way, unless there are some major change in the app, while Threads also continues to embed itself as a viable alternative for many communities.

Improved AI recommendations may increase scroll time, but it also still feels like X gives disproportionate exposure to posts from its owner, and his own pet peeves and projects, which could impact ongoing engagement.  

Filed Under: X (Twitter)

Editors' picks

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Willow becomes the first Social Media Management Solution to enable native LinkedIn person tag…
From Willow
December 01, 2025
Willow logo
Try Visibrain's Free Social Media Report Template
From Visibrain
December 17, 2025
Visibrain logo
Sociallyin Earns Top Rankings Across Influencer Marketing, Social Media, Video Production, and…
From Sociallyin: THE Social Media Agency
December 04, 2025
Sociallyin: THE Social Media Agency logo
Instagram Reels Decline, YouTube Views Increase, Competition Surges on LinkedIn: Key Trends fr…
From Metricool
December 10, 2025
Metricool logo
Editors' picks
Latest in X (Twitter)
Industry Dive is an Informa TechTarget business.
© 2025 TechTarget, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell
This website is owned and operated by Informa TechTarget, part of a global network that informs, influences and connects the world's technology buyers and sellers. All copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. TechTarget, Inc.'s registered office is 275 Grove St. Newton, MA 02466.