xAI considers offering a free version of Grok Enterprise

As xAI continues to burn through cash in its quest to become a leader in the artificial intelligence space, the company is also looking for more ways to generate income in order to offset the rising costs of AI development.

In a March 4 post on X, xAI’s Jon Shulkin has asked for feedback on the possibility of a free version of Grok Enterprise, with a focus on companies with at least 50 employees.

That could see xAI eventually launching a freemium version of Grok for business as a means to draw in customers in the hopes of eventually converting them to paid plans and prompting wider adoption of Grok’s tools. It could also prompt more businesses to consider Grok in comparison to similar business AI offerings.

And if xAI is to become a leading AI platform, as has been repeatedly suggested by owner Elon Musk, it will need to see a lot more adoption. And it also needs to start generating income as its costs mount.

As reported by Bloomberg in September, xAI, at one stage at least, was burning through $1 billion per month in costs, as it worked to set up its massive AI data centers and improve its processing output. Bloomberg said xAI was on track to generate around $500 million in revenue in 2025, which it projected would rise to $2 billion in 2026.

According to Crunchbase, xAI has raised $45 billion in total funding over 9 rounds, with its most recent Series E generating $20 billion alone. xAI said it’s now valued at $230 billion, though with the company also merging with Musk-owned company SpaceX, the actual combined SpaceX/xAI entity is reportedly set to seek a $750 billion valuation as part of a coming IPO.

Which would obscure the value of xAI somewhat, though as you can see, despite xAI potentially generating $2 billion in revenue this year, that would still be hugely outweighed by a projected $12 billion, or more, in costs.

Given the discrepancy between incoming and outgoing, xAI really needs to start making money, and members of the public subscribing to Grok are just not going to make that happen.

As such, it could be a good idea to invite more businesses to use Grok for free, in the hopes that the tool will wow them enough to sign up to a paying plan in future.

Though there are also broader concerns around Grok in general, with the app suffering from several PR mishaps.

There was the “MechaHitler” incident in July 2025, in which Grok started spouting racist commentary after the xAI team sought to better align Grok with Musk’s own ideological perspectives. Various reports have also suggested that Grok assists in the spread of misinformation, and even promotes misinformation itself through some of its responses. In addition, the recent nudification issue, in which Grok was being used to create sexually suggestive images of people, is also set to cost xAI millions in fines.

So, overall, Grok’s reputation isn’t great, and as such, it’s likely not the first choice for many businesses looking to integrate AI. There are also proprietary data sharing concerns, as well as concerns about how Grok could use any data it acquires., Overall, I’m not sure that xAI has a winner in Grok for business.

But it does need to make money, and maybe, if Grok can become the industry-leading AI tool that Musk believes, it could be a valuable initiative.