You Can Now Embed Pinterest Pins in Microsoft Word and OneNote. If You Want.

This week, Microsoft has announced a new integration which enables Word and OneNote users to embed Pinterest Pins into their documents, via a simple cut and paste process.

As explained by Microsoft:

"Over the past few years, we have heard many requests for a Pinterest integration with OneNote. The OneNote binder metaphor, and the ability to easily embed Pinterest Pins interactively in OneNote, organize them, or distribute to others in OneNote Class Notebook, seemed like a great match."

I mean, 'great' match seems like a stretch, but clearly there are some use cases for the option, and there will be some value to it.

To add a live Pin into your Word and OneNote docs, all you need to do is click-through to the relevant Pin on the web and copy the URL. You can then paste the URL into your document.

The functionality works in OneNote and the web version of Word (not the home PC version), enabling you to add interactive, contextual elements to your content.

That could come in handy for presentations, information packs, explainers, etc., while it might also serve as an option to promote your Pinterest presence, or create Pins specifically for such purpose.

Microsoft says that educators, in particular, have been calling for this functionality, so if you have an informative angle relevant to courses, that could present another branding opportunity.