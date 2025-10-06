YouTube Announces Third-Party Activation Partners To Support Advertisers

Listen to the article 2 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

YouTube is looking to help advertisers improve their efforts, in particular, CTV campaigns, with a new “Activation Partners” program that will highlight third-party providers approved to assist with YouTube ads.

As you can see in this overview, YouTube now offers a slate of approved YouTube Activation Partners, who brands can work with to help optimize and maximize their YouTube ad efforts.

As explained by YouTube:

“From brands to agencies, we know many advertisers look to a diverse network of providers across the industry to support their media buying needs on YouTube. This is why we’re launching the YouTube Activation Partners program to bring together a collection of trusted third-party partners with expertise in buying strategies and campaign management to help advertisers get the best results out of their work with YouTube.”

The new partners will have a focus on CTV campaigns, with YouTube noting that it’s now the number-one streaming platform in the U.S.

That brings new opportunities, and YouTube’s approved partners will be able to share expertise and knowledge to help brands tap into this, and boost their campaigns across YouTube’s offerings.

These providers each have their own specific areas of expertise, including data-backed ad buying and placement processes, AI-powered targeting, contextual insights and more.

It could be a good option for those looking to maximize their YouTube marketing efforts, and branch out into new areas of opportunity across the various YouTube surfaces.

And with CTV now offering traditional TV-like reach, that could end up delivering major branding value for your business.

You can learn more about YouTube’s new Activation Partners at its official program page, or check out the partner roster to learn more.