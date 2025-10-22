YouTube Adds AI-Powered Q&A Stickers, Shorts Viewing Time Limits

Listen to the article 3 min This audio is auto-generated. Please let us know if you have feedback

YouTube’s rolling out Halloween-themed stickers for live-stream donations, AI-generated Q and A stickers, a new time limit option for Reels viewing, and more, in its latest feature update.

First off, YouTube’s added some new functionality for its live Q and A stickers, with creators now able to utilize AI-generated, pre-filled questions for their Q and A prompts.

As you can see in this example, now, you don’t even need to come up with a question for your Q and A stickers that you add during your live broadcasts, as you can prompt YouTube to come up with potential queries to poll your audience.

As explained by YouTube:

“This AI-powered, low-friction tool makes it easy to engage with an audience while still giving creators control over their final question and how the sticker appears.”

I mean, you probably should have to come up with your own questions, as a means of more authentic interaction. But if you’re struggling to come up with a prompt, now, you can let YouTube generate one for you.

YouTube says that new “smart Q and A sticker” is now available in English for mobile app streams.

YouTube’s also expanding its Communities feature to desktop, which means that creators and viewers will now be able to view, post, and engage with Community content on desktop PCs.

YouTube’s Communities are text-based discussion boards for channels, providing another means to interact with your subscribers and fans.

YouTube has expanded access to Communities throughout the year, and now, it’s also bringing them to desktop PCs, further extending their engagement potential.

YouTube’s also added a new time management feature for Shorts, which will enable users to set a daily limit for how long they can scroll the Shorts feed.

“When your set time limit is reached in the Shorts feed, a message will appear reminding you. You will be prompted with an option to dismiss or ignore your set limit.”

So you can easily just dismiss the warning prompt and scroll on, but it will give you a means to potentially limit mindless scrolling, by reminding you of how much of your life you’re wasting.

YouTube has a similar “Take a Break” setting for general YouTube viewing, which is switched on be default for teen users.

YouTube’s also launched some new Halloween-themed gifts for live-streams.

As you can see, YouTube’s adding several Halloween sticker options, including “Gamer Ghost,” “Pumpkin Puppy,” and “Witch Cat.”

“These are now available to all creators with gift-enabled vertical live streams, and will remain in the gift picker until November 3rd.”

So you can also add a spooky element to your live-streams, for a limited time.

It’s also provided some prompts for Halloween video content:

So if you’re stuck for ideas, these pointers might give you a nudge in the right direction.