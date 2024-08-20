YouTube Brings QR Codes to All Channels

After testing out the option with selected channels over the last couple of months, YouTube is now bringing QR codes to all channels, providing another way to connect people to your YouTube content.

YouTube’s QR codes give you another way to promote your channel and content, with an easy scan and follow process.

As explained by YouTube:

“To find your QR code, navigate to the “You” tab on the bottom of the menu of the YouTube app, tap the chip under your handle that says “Share Channel”, and then tap “QR code” in the menu that pops up to see your Channel's QR code. You can then save it to your phone's camera roll if you so choose, or pull it up to show someone nearby, so they can easily scan it to find your channel.”

It could be an easy way to get more people connected to your channel, and to help promote your content to new users.

Though how effective they’ll be is another question.

QR codes have long been lauded as a connective solution, for many different purposes, but have never really caught on outside of the supermarket checkout.

But maybe they’re having a moment. Instagram’s currently also testing revised QR codes, in the form of profile cards, which, presumably, is because of a new shift in usage.

Or it’s just time to try them out once again.

It does seem fairly cyclical, like QR code options appear every couple of years, then go back into hibernation once again when nobody uses them.

But maybe, now is the time, and either way, it’s another functionality to consider that can help to streamline connection, and bring more subscribers to your clips.

Worth experimenting with.