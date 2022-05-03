YouTube Expands 'Key Moments' Analytics to the Mobile App, Launches New Live-Stream Cross Promotions

YouTube is looking to provide creators with more insights on the go, with the expansion of ’Key Moments’ data to the mobile YouTube Studio app.

Key Moments was made available in the desktop version of YouTube Analytics back in 2020, providing more insight into content performance via comparative charts, which show when users are clicking away, when engagement within each clip peaks, and more.

Now, YouTube’s bringing that same insight to the desktop version of the app, which will enable creators to check out the same viewership spikes and dips, key points of activity, retention bands, and more

That’s a lot more data to go on, which will make it easier to plan your YouTube strategy at any time. So if you’re in the waiting room at the doctor’s office and you have a sudden jolt of inspiration, you can check out your video insights to see whether there are any key trends or shifts that you can implement, based on key moments.

In addition to this, YouTube’s also added a new video player capability to its Key Moments stats, which will enable you to more easily check out the specific segments of each video based on the Key Moments charts.

It’s a significant upgrade of its mobile analytics features, which will no doubt be welcomed by YouTube creators.

On another front, YouTube’s also rolling out cross channel live redirects to all eligible creators.

YouTube previewed the new cross channel live redirects functionality back in March, which essentially enables live-streamers to direct their viewers to another live-stream or video on another channel.

As explained by YouTube:

“Today, creators with at least a thousand subscribers can use a feature called live redirect to direct their viewers from a live stream or premier to another live-stream or premier on their own channel. But they can’t send their viewers to a live-stream or premier hosted on another channel. With this launch, creators with at least a thousand subscribers and no active community guidelines strikes will be able to direct their viewers to a live-stream or premier hosted on a different channel.”

That’ll add more capacity for collaborative promotion in the app, and could become a valuable tool for influencer partnerships.

YouTube’s new mobile analytics will be made available to all creators over the coming weeks, while cross-channel live redirects will be available to all eligible creators by the end of this week.