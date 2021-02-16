x
site logo

YouTube Launches New 'Shorts Report' to Promote Key Short Video Trends

Author

By

Published

Feb. 16, 2021

With YouTube looking to put more emphasis on its TikTok-clone 'Shorts' in 2021, the platform has announced the launch of a new 'Shorts Report', a bi-weekly overview of key Shorts trends, updates and tips.

As explained by YouTube:

"Our goal with the Shorts Report is simple; support YOU on your creation journey, regardless of your starting point. Whether you need the push to make your first video, inspiration for your next Short, or help figuring out how to use our creation tools, the Shorts Report has you covered."

Shorts, which YouTube first announced in April last year, enables users to upload 15-second video clips via a dedicated 'Shorts Camera' option built into the main YouTube app. The Shorts camera is currently only available to users in India, where YouTube is pushing to fill the gap left by the banning of TikTok, but all users are able to upload Shorts clips by adding the hashtag #Shorts to their short videos uploads.

And as noted, YouTube is looking to put more emphasis on the option. In her recent overview of the company’s key areas of focus for the year ahead, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki noted that Shorts are already seeing 3.5 billion views a day, and it's looking to expand the tools into more regions soon.

That could make this an important resource moving forward. You can check out the first Shorts Report below.

YouTube Shorts Report

Follow on Twitter

Filed Under: Content Marketing Digital Strategy Social Marketing

Editors' pick

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from mysmartprice on December 03, 2020

    Instagram Plans to Launch Multi-Participant Live-Streams Later This Month

    Instagram will soon enable users to go live with up to three people at a time on a single stream. 

    By Andrew Hutchinson • Feb. 12, 2021

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    Want to share a company announcement with your peers?

    Post a Press Release

    View all | Post a press release
    Read next
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from mysmartprice on December 03, 2020

    Instagram Plans to Launch Multi-Participant Live-Streams Later This Month

    Instagram will soon enable users to go live with up to three people at a time on a single stream. 

    By Andrew Hutchinson • Feb. 12, 2021
    • Latest in Content Marketing
  • YouTube Launches New 'Shorts Report' to Promote Key Short Video Trends
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Feb. 16, 2021
  • LinkedIn's Developing a New Program to Support Content Creators on the Platform
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Feb. 16, 2021
  • Local SEO: 22 Ways to Improve Your Online Presence in 2021 [Infographic]
    By Mark Walker-Ford • Feb. 14, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.