YouTube Previews New Tools to Help Creators Showcase the Value of their Channel for Brand Promotions

YouTube’s looking to help more creators secure branded content deals via a new ‘MediaKit’ addition within YouTube Studio, which will help them better formulate their channel’s pitch for potential ad partners in the app.

As you can see in this screenshot, the new MediaKit display, which will soon be made available via the BrandConnect tab in YouTube Studio (for those who’ve signed up), will provide a shareable summary of your channel audience and viewer stats, including subscribers, unique viewers, average watch time per clip and more. Channel managers will also be able to update their channel bio in this display, which will not impact their public bio in the app.

The listing will also include more in-depth audience data, including demographics and audience interests.

Channel managers will also be able to select four featured videos to showcase in the display, while the listing will also highlight previous paid partnerships for additional reference.

This information will then be searchable by BrandConnect partner brands, for potential branded content deals, while channel managers will also be able to download the listing to PDF, which they can then also forward onto potential partners.

It’s a good addition, which will help YouTubers better showcase the potential value of their channels for brand promotions, which could help them secure more deals, while it will also give brands more choice as to their ad placements in the app, based on reach and shopping insights.

Which is a huge value add for YouTube, especially when you consider the rise of people viewing YouTube content on their home TV sets. More than 120 million people now watch YouTube content on their home TV sets every month, which has seen a surge in interest during the pandemic, and with that, YouTube can now effectively offer traditional TV ad resonance, with far more advanced targeting and focus.

That means lower cost, which means more businesses can now viably consider an alternative form of TV advertising to promote their products and services. And with more creators listing more of this information, that further improves YouTube’s offering, while also, again, giving creators more opportunity to make more money from their YouTube clips.

YouTube says that the new MediaKit option will be rolling out to creators in the US, UK and Canada ‘over the next few months’.