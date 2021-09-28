x
site logo

YouTube Publishes New 'Shorts Report' to Highlight Key Content Trends and Tips [Infographic]

Published Sept. 28, 2021
By
Content and Social Media Manager

YouTube has published its latest Shorts Report, which highlights all the key trends that the platform’s seeing in its TikTok-like short-form video feed - which, according to YouTube, is already generating 6.5 billion daily views.

That could make it a valuable addition to your YouTube content strategy, and if you are considering experimenting with the format, then the Shorts Report could provide some additional guidance on your approach.

The latest version of the Shorts Report provides storytelling tips, info on YouTube’s Shorts Fund for creators and some quick answers to common questions – including an important note on the difference between ‘video tags’ and ‘hashtags’, with respect to discovery.

In addition, YouTube also notes that it recently launched a new Shorts educational video series to provide more tips on the various functions and options.

You can check out the latest Shorts Report below.

YouTube Shorts Report - September 2021

Follow on Twitter

Editors' pick

  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from TikTok on September 28, 2021

    TikTok Reaches a Billion Active Users, the Latest Milestone for the App

    The app continues its meteoric rise, now seeing the same levels of usage as Instagram. 

    By Andrew Hutchinson • Sept. 27, 2021

    • Press Releases

    Discover announcements from companies in your industry.

    Hype Partners Launches 8 Week Crypto Marketing Course for Digital Marketers
    Press Release from Hype Academy
    Seasoned Talent Industry Expert, Warren Lentz, Joins VersusGame as Chief Operating Officer a...
    Press Release from
    VersusGame
    TINT Attention Score Bolsters Visual Content Efficacy
    Press Release from
    TINT by Filestack
    The Creator Economy Survey by The Influencer Marketing Factory
    Press Release from The Influencer Marketing Factory
    View all | Post a press release
    Read next
  • story image
    Image attribution tooltip
    Retrieved from TikTok on September 28, 2021

    TikTok Reaches a Billion Active Users, the Latest Milestone for the App

    The app continues its meteoric rise, now seeing the same levels of usage as Instagram. 

    By Andrew Hutchinson • Sept. 27, 2021
    • Latest in Content Marketing
  • YouTube Publishes New 'Shorts Report' to Highlight Key Content Trends and Tips [Infographic]
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Sept. 28, 2021
  • YouTube Tests New Insights on Return Viewers, Adds More Metrics to the Mobile Version of YouTube Studio
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Sept. 28, 2021
  • Facebook Shares Insight into Content that it Looks to Limit in News Feeds
    By Andrew Hutchinson • Sept. 23, 2021
    • © 2021 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.