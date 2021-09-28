YouTube Publishes New 'Shorts Report' to Highlight Key Content Trends and Tips [Infographic]

YouTube has published its latest Shorts Report, which highlights all the key trends that the platform’s seeing in its TikTok-like short-form video feed - which, according to YouTube, is already generating 6.5 billion daily views.

That could make it a valuable addition to your YouTube content strategy, and if you are considering experimenting with the format, then the Shorts Report could provide some additional guidance on your approach.

The latest version of the Shorts Report provides storytelling tips, info on YouTube’s Shorts Fund for creators and some quick answers to common questions – including an important note on the difference between ‘video tags’ and ‘hashtags’, with respect to discovery.

In addition, YouTube also notes that it recently launched a new Shorts educational video series to provide more tips on the various functions and options.

You can check out the latest Shorts Report below.