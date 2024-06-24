YouTube To Share Creator Tips and Insights at VidCon 2024

VidCon 2024 is being held later this week, and YouTube has outlined its line-up of talent that will be in attendance for the event.

As per YouTube:

“Whether you’re attending in person or tuning in from home, be sure to follow our hashtags and handles for on the ground inspiration, education and entertainment from featured creators, panelists and gaming creators.”

YouTube, which is the title sponsor of VidCon once again in 2024 (after TikTok took over for a year in 2022), will be broadcasting various sessions via VidCon’s YouTube Channel, while YouTube Creator Liaison Rene Ritchie will also be sharing his on-the-ground perspective from the event.

YouTube says that it will be sharing updates on social platforms under the hashtags #YouTubeAllStars and #VidConAN24, while various YouTube executives and experts will be sharing insights in interviews and panel sessions, covering algorithms, the expansion of Connected TV, in-stream shopping, AI advances, and more.

Key sessions of note include:

“ Creators + Fans: How Passion Pays Off On YouTube” with Amjad Hanif, VP of Product Management, and Kevin Allocca, Global Director of Culture & Trends - Thursday, June 27, 3:00 - 4:00 pm

“Garden Block Party: Celebrate 15 Years of Minecraft on YouTube” - Thursday, June 27 - Saturday, June 29, 9:00-6:30pm

“Algorithm Unlocked: Mastering YouTube from Shorts to Screen” - Thursday June 27, 11:15 - 12:00 pm

“Living Room Takeover: YouTube's CTV Revolution” - Thursday June 27, 1:15 - 2:00 pm

“Supercharge Your YouTube Workflow: Essential AI-Powered Tools for Efficiency and Growth” - Friday June 28, 10:00 - 10:45 am

“Build a thriving business with YouTube: From Shopping to fan funding” - Friday, June 28, 2:45 - 3:30 pm

“What Women Watch – Finding success as a woman on YouTube”

Friday, June 28, 11:00 - 11:45 am

“Chew on This: The Mukbang Movement on YouTube” - Friday, June 28, 1:00 - 2:00pm

Non-attendees will be able to tune in via the VidCon website, and there could be some valuable notes and tips shared in these sessions.

Finally, YouTube will also be hosting dedicated lounges at the event, including its “Genius Bar,” where attendees will be able to meet with product experts and content strategists.

It could be a good opportunity to up your YouTube knowledge, and get your video strategy on the right track.

You can learn more about VidCon 2024 here.