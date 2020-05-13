YouTube's New Audience Activity Insights Are Now Available to All Creators, Video Chapters Now Opt-In

YouTube Creator Insider Tom Leung has this week provided an update on two significant features that are coming to YouTube publishers.

First off, Leung has confirmed that its new listing of when your YouTube audience is online is now available to all users.

As you can see here, the new chart, available in YouTube Studio analytics, displays when your audience is most active on the platform, which can help in your planning.

As per Leung:

"We started rolling it out very gradually, but now it's available to all, 100% of Creators".

It's similar to Facebook's audience insights, which, as noted, provides more guidance as to when you should be looking to connect with your audience, based on usage trends.

YouTube's also still rolling out its new default setting which will hold potentially inappropriate comments for review, which will be fully rolled out in the next few weeks, while it's updated video chapter option, which separates the playback bar into segments based on your manually entered time stamps, is now also in the process of being rolled out to all users.

Users who are looking to add video chapters to their YouTube clips can opt-in by ensuring that:

"If you have timestamps in your description, make sure that the first timestamp listed in the video description starts at 0:00, and that your video has at least three timestamps or chapters, with each chapter being 10 seconds or longer."

Leung says that users can opt-out of the new chapter segmentation by changing the first timestamp in their video description to "something other than 0:00".

These are some handy new options, which could help to improve your YouTube strategy and content presentation, with varying value, dependent on your audience and the content you upload. And while posting at the right time of day may not make a huge amount of difference on YouTube, given the way people consumer videos on the platform, it could be particularly relevant for live-streams or Stories, helping to reach people when they're looking to interact.

You can learn more about YouTube's latest updates here.