 Skip to main content
site logo

10 Types of YouTube Video You Should Create to Improve Your Online Presence [Infographic]

Published Dec. 12, 2022
By
Managing Director at Red Website Design

Are you looking for ways to improve the online presence of your small business? Want to know how YouTube video could help your business stand out from the competition?

The team from Headway Capital share their tips for success in this infographic.

They cover the following types of video:

  • Product spotlights
  • How to’s
  • Product-in-action videos
  • Frequently asked questions
  • Testimonials
  • Reviews
  • Shopping hauls
  • Unboxing videos
  • Behind the scenes videos
  • Meet the team videos

Check out the infographic for more detail.

10 Types of YouTube Video ideas infographic

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

Editors' pick

Company Announcements

View all | Post a press release
Claspo announces the launch of widgets with сustomization, gamification, analytics, and AI imp…
From Claspo
December 13, 2022
SimplicityDX Reveals Findings From Instagram Mystery Shopper Study of 26 Top Retail Brands
From SimplicityDX
December 13, 2022
Crimson Coward Launches First Texas Restaurant
From Crimson Coward
December 02, 2022
Read next
Latest in Content Marketing
image/svg+xml
Industry Dive is an Informa business
© 2022 Industry Dive. All rights reserved. | View our other publications | Privacy policy | Terms of use | Take down policy.
Cookie Preferences / Do Not Sell