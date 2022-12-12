10 Types of YouTube Video You Should Create to Improve Your Online Presence [Infographic]

Are you looking for ways to improve the online presence of your small business? Want to know how YouTube video could help your business stand out from the competition?

The team from Headway Capital share their tips for success in this infographic.

They cover the following types of video:

Product spotlights

How to’s

Product-in-action videos

Frequently asked questions

Testimonials

Reviews

Shopping hauls

Unboxing videos

Behind the scenes videos

Meet the team videos

Check out the infographic for more detail.

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.