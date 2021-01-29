10 Influencer Marketing Stats for 2021 [Infographic]

As social media trends come and go, social media influencers have seemed to always find a way to adapt.

Marketers have not lost sight of the high potential for growth that these partnerships can offer. Today, 89% of marketers say they believe influencer marketing to be effective.

If you are considering or have plans to launch an influencer campaign in 2021, SocialPubli has put together a nice visual of important stats you should know.

Check out the infographic below to learn more about the 2021 landscape of influencer marketing.