10 Instagram Trends You Need to Know in 2021 [Infographic]

Are you looking for ways to improve your Instagram marketing approach? Want to know the key platform trends that are predicted to rise in 2021?

The team from Oberlo share their key Instagram trends to look out for in this infographic.

Here’s a summary of the key points:

Instagram Stories: the backbone of influencer marketing

Usage of Reels expected to rise

Instagram Live to live on

In-app shopping trending

Instagram’s Explore tab

TikTok, Twitter, and GIF content trending

Use of branded AR filters

Carousel posts to continue trending

Instagram’s social cause feature

IGTV takes centre stage

Check out the full infographic below:

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.