10 Instagram Trends You Need to Know in 2021 [Infographic]

Nov. 23, 2020

Are you looking for ways to improve your Instagram marketing approach? Want to know the key platform trends that are predicted to rise in 2021?

The team from Oberlo share their key Instagram trends to look out for in this infographic.

Here’s a summary of the key points:

  • Instagram Stories: the backbone of influencer marketing
  • Usage of Reels expected to rise
  • Instagram Live to live on
  • In-app shopping trending
  • Instagram’s Explore tab
  • TikTok, Twitter, and GIF content trending
  • Use of branded AR filters
  • Carousel posts to continue trending
  • Instagram’s social cause feature
  • IGTV takes centre stage

Check out the full infographic below:

Instagram trends for 2021

A version of this post was first published on the Red Website Design blog.

